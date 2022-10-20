Funds sought for multi-county water extension project in West Virginia￼

By Josephine E. Moore The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Progress is being made on an estimated $4 million water extension project that will impact more than 100 residents in Raleigh, Mercer and Summers counties.

The project was reviewed during a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning when commissioners heard from Zachary Wright, a regional manager with Thrasher, an engineering firm based in Beaver.

Wright said the purpose of his visit was to talk to the commission about funding for the Ellison Ridge Water Extension Project.

“What we’re doing is we’re funding upgrades to the Cool Ridge Flat Top Public Service District’s water lines that will allow a tie-in to Mercer County Public Service District, which will allow for water to be provided to a couple hundred new customers over the next 10 or 15 years,” he said…

