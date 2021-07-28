Fracking noise, obscene radio message concern county commissioners in West Virginia

By Warren Scott, The Weirton Daily Times

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — On Tuesday the Brooke County Commission pledged to seek a resolution to recurring noise complaints spurred by natural gas drilling operations and issued a warning to the source of an obscene message delivered through one of the county’s emergency radio channels Friday.

Commission President A.J. Thomas said he and the other commissioners have received many complaints about sounds from natural gas well pads and pumps disturbing residents miles from their locations.

Thomas said the commission has worked with natural gas companies in the past and hopes to do so again to arrive at a solution.

He said he’s concerned they aren’t taking proactive measures, such as sound barriers, to prevent disturbances.

Thomas said the commission has learned hydraulic fracturing near McAdoo Ridge is expected to end in the near future, but he noted drilling will continue in other areas…

