Fourth qualifier for 103rd WV Amateur Championship takes 17 at Bridgeport

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The fourth qualifier for the 103rd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place July 18 at Bridgeport Country Club.

Matt Gissy of Weston led the field of 17 qualifiers with six birdies to score a four under par 68. “Four birdies on the front 9 put me in great shape after 9 holes,” Gissy said. “I was able to offset bogies on 14 and 16 with two big birdies on 11 and 15 on the back nine to keep me in red numbers.”

Matt Gissy of Weston

“We’re always happy to have these great golfers on our course,” said Bridgeport’s Assistant Golf Professional Randy Hernly. “We wish the weather had been sunnier, without the 90-minute rain delay, but we got the round completed.”

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier. There were 62 players competing for 17 qualifying and two alternate spots in the Championship. The other qualifying players from Monday were:

Josh Arbaugh of Morgantown, (-3) 69;

Buck Gower of Grafton, (-3) 69;

Ryan Cool of Arbright, (+1), 73;

Clark Craig of Fairmont, (+2) 74;

Marco Oliverio of Bridgeport, (+2) 74;

Matt Pellillo of Fairmont, (+3) 75;

John Kingora of Morgantown, (+3) 75;

Case Tolliver of Bluefield, (+3) 75;

Jared Taylor of Bluefield, (+3) 75;

Tyler Hardy of Charles Town, (+4) 76;

Blake Kiger of Clarksburg, (+4) 76;

Adam Ware of Grafton, (+4) 76;

Ian Hogue of Clarksburg, (+4) 76;

Bryson Karp of Weston, (+5) 77;

Nick Alex of Bridgeport, (+5) 77;

Alternate Jeremy Wilmoth of Bridgeport, (+5) 77; and

Alternaate Christian Marsh of Bridgeport, (+6) 78.

The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

July 21st at Locust Hill Golf Course, Charles Town;

July 25th at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

July 27th “Last Chance Qualifier” at Greenhills Country Club, Ravenswood.

The Amateur Championship will take place July 31 – August 3 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 of the past 102 years. Click here for today’s leaderboard – 103rd WV Amateur Qualifier – Bridgeport. –

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.