Four West Virginia Projects among those receiving National AARP Community Challenge Grant Awards

Quick Action Community Projects in Parkersburg, Buckhannon, Sutton and Hinton awarded funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – AARP West Virginia has announced four state winners for the AARP Community Challenge, aiming to create change and improve quality of life at the community-level. Nationally, 244 recipients of AARP Community Challenge grants received $3.2 million to support projects that make communities livable for people of all ages.

Each quick-action project was partially or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grant and is set to be completed by November 10, 2021. West Virginia community projects receiving 2021 AARP Community Challenge Grant Awards include:

Braxton County

Sutton Community Development Corporation Inc. | Sutton Community Corridor Project

Grant funds will be used to support the creation and connection of gathering spaces and corridors to link the Sutton Farmers Market, Sutton Community Garden and downtown Main Street, including installation of accessible seating, picnic tables, artistic crosswalks, lighting and shade canopies.

Summers County

Summers County Huddle | Hinton Community Park and Playground

Grant funds will help support redevelopment of a vacant lot into a community green space and park in the City of Hinton, which will include a playground and community garden accessible to all residents.

Upshur County

Upshur County Public Library | Tennerton Parklet Green Space Project

Grant funds will help support the creation of a parklet green space at the Library’s Tennerton location to provide an appealing public green space that can be used and enjoyed by library patrons and community residents.

Wood County

Downtown PKB, Inc. | Good Space PKB Public Art Installation

Grant funds will help support Downtown PKB’s efforts focused on its Certified Arts District designation, transforming two brick buildings with design and installation of murals on the Parkersburg Art Center and Parkersburg Actors Guild structures in the downtown area to be created during “painting parties” attended by interested community members.

The Community Challenge grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages. Since 2017, AARP has awarded 800 grants totaling more than $9.3 million through the Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing every state and U.S. territory, including West Virginia community projects in Braxton, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Monongalia, Preston, Putnam and Summers, Upshur and Wood counties. For a complete list of the winners and projects, visit www.aarp.org/CommunityChallenge.