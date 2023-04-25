Four golfers advance in US OPEN qualifying at Parkersburg Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— Jack Michael of Huntington was one of four qualifiers and Nick Sorkin of Moundsville was one of two alternates to further advance into US OPEN qualifying from Monday’s event at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Cory Martin of North Myrtle Beach, SC, took medalist honors with a five under par 68. He was followed at three under par 70 by Michael, Zachary Potter of Cocoa Beach, Fl. And Matt Nagy of Tazewell, Ga. To round out the four qualifying spots. Sorkin was joined as an alternate at two under par 71 by Jacob Scott of Strongsville, Ohio.

The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), in support and collaboration with the United States Golf Association (USGA), conducted the US OPEN qualifier. In addition to 13 West Virginia golfers, the field of 61 featured players from Massachusetts to Oregon and 16 states in between, plus one from Thailand and one from England.

“This is a great experience for us, our members and our crew. Superintendent Pat Maher and his staff have done a great job with the course,” said Parkersburg’s Head Golf Professional Adam Chestnut. “It’s such a neat experience to be part of this event and to be a steppingstone to a major tournament.”

For more information, please visit wvga.org.

