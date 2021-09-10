Foundation buys former Calhoun County High School building in Grantsville, W.Va.

Plans to turn building into community center

By Candice Black, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. — The Grantsville Class of 1982 Foundation is now the owner of the former Calhoun County High School with a plan of transforming the building into a community space.

Formed a couple of weeks ago, the 1982 Foundation took on the project and Crystal Mersh, Calhoun County High School alumna and Class of 1982 president, said it’ll be a good opportunity to invest into the future of the Grantsville community.

“Funding is coming from a variety of sources (and) individual contributions. We are seeking government funding, grants and business corporate donations,” Mersh said. “We are already very well funded.”

When the Class of 1982 graduated, it was said around town that it was the most disgraceful class to walk across the graduation stage, Mersh said.

“We’re trying to save ourselves,” she said…

