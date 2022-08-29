Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns from board

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Hall’s resignation Monday during a virtual briefing with reporters from Charleston. Hall and his wife Joyce are moving to Pennsylvania to be closer to his grandchildren.

“(Hall) did an incredible job, that’s all there is to it,” Justice said. “We wish him the very, very best. Miller Hall will always be a great West Virginian and everything. At his age now, he wants to be closer to his grandkids. I don’t know how it gets any better than that.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/08/former-w-va-school-board-president-miller-hall-resigns-from-board-3/