Former West Virginia Penitentiary’s ‘Dungeon of Horrors’ finds new ways to frighten visitors

By Alan Olson, The Intelligencer

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — The halls of the former West Virginia State Penitentiary, normally stalked by the shades and spirits of the nearly 1,000 convicts who lived and died behind its walls, will see the living pay homage to them through Halloween.

The Dungeon of Horrors opens its doors tonight and will run through the end of October, as the haunted house-style attraction once again returns to the site of the former prison.

Tom Stiles, who serves as director of the Moundsville Economic Development Council, said about 40% of the attraction has been revamped since last year, and that both new and returning guests can expect some new thrills.

“We always change the show — people remember what the show was like last year, and enjoyed it, so they want to come back again because they know they’re going to get a quality show,” Stiles said. “But I don’t want to give them the same show, and the customers know that…

