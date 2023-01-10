Former state legislator who served prison time for Jan. 6 attack running for Congress

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A former West Virginia House member who was convicted in connection with his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building in Washington is running for Congress.

Derrick Evans, a Republican who was elected to the House from the Wayne County 19th District in 2020 and resigned on Jan. 9, 2021 in face of charges, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of impeding, obstructing or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder and was sentenced to three months in prison.

Evans had been sworn in as a delegate just a few days before the Jan. 6 attack, where he live-streamed his participation in illegally entering the building.

On Friday, he said he is seeking the GOP nomination for the 1st District Congressional seat now held by Rep. Carol Miller, who was just reelected for another two-year term in November…

