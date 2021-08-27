Former delegate: Statewide virtual charter school planned in West Virginia, with Stride as provider

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new group is applying to start a statewide virtual charter school in West Virginia, according to one of the two former Republican delegates on its five-member governing board.

Terry Waxman, who represented Harrison County in the state House of Delegates for four years, said the planned prekindergarten-12th grade school intends to use Stride Inc., to run the school’s daily operations.

Stride, formerly called K12 Inc., is a publicly traded company that’s a major national for-profit provider of online charter schooling. Its academic outcomes for students have attracted controversy.

It lobbied in West Virginia for the passage of this year’s massive charter school expansion bill, which specifically legalized fully online charter schools, allowed for up to two statewide virtual charter schools that could each enroll up to 5% of statewide public school enrollment, and created a new unelected statewide board that can circumvent elected county boards of education to allow charter schools to open…

