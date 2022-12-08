Five face federal charges for COVID relief fraud in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Weirton Daily Times

WHEELING, W.Va. — A former House of Delegates candidate and an employee of Hancock County Schools are among five charged in U.S. District Court For Northern West Virginia with fraud relating to COVID relief dollars.

William Ihlenfeld, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia, announced the indictments Wednesday during a press conference at the Federal Building in Wheeling.

— The former candidate, Dalton Haas, 27, of Wheeling has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, as well as five counts of making false statements to small business administration regarding businesses he purportedly owned.

The complaint states Haas allegedly submitted fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans applications asking for $10,000 each for the Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery, the West Virginia Hockey League, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the Wheeling Hockey Association and for advancements of the money on three of those applications…

