FirstEnergy subsidiaries’ $36M rate hike proposal to keep Pleasants plant open drawing strong reaction

By Mike Tony [email protected] mediallc.com

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A $36 million rate increase proposed by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open is drawing strong reactions for and against it.

But the state unit charged with protecting ratepayer interests is still evaluating the controversial proposal opposed by other ratepayer advocate groups.

That unit, the Consumer Advocate Division, is reviewing the proposal filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison March 31, division Director Robert Williams said Friday.

The division, an independent arm of the Public Service Commission, last week asked the utilities for additional information by April 17. Williams expressed concern about the companies’ cost for securing nitrogen oxide credits and hopes that cost will be cheaper than for the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County. …

