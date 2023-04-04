First day of 2023 WV Golf Association season opens at Guyan

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of the 2023 West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) season saw a tie for the lead after day one of the West Virginia Tri-State PGA Classic at Guyan Golf & Country Club.

The 2022 Men’s Player of the Year, Davey Jude of Kermit, tied with Cam Roam of Huntington for the lead in the starting field of 50 players. The 2022 Women’s Player of the Year, Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, OH, is tied for 12th.

Birdies were the shot of the day, with five players each scoring four birdies, including Christian Boyd of Charlestown, Christian Brand of Scott Depot, Pat Carter of Hurricane, Noah Mullens of Milton and Cam Roam.

“We’re happy to have the first event of the WVGA season,” said Guyan’s General Manager Allan Thrasher. “We were pleased to have such a beautiful day to start the Classic.”

WVGA’s Director of Rules and Competition, Chris Slack, said, “We’d like to thank the Tri-State PGA organization for their support and Guyan Golf & Country Club for hosting this great event.”

Play resumes Tuesday and you can click here to follow live scoring:

https://wvga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wvga23/event/wvga2377/index.htm

Here is the WVGA April 2023 Schedule of Events

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent

the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System,

conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. In addition, we introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.