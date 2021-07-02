Fireworks best left to the professionals

By William Dean, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Fourth of July is well-known as the most popular day for fireworks with everything from 30-minute displays sponsored by cities to kids in the suburbs waving sparklers.

Yet, all fireworks, even the ones launched by professionals, are dangerous. Each year, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured by consumer fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

And in some places, such as in Morgantown city limits, they are illegal to use. Doing so is a misdemeanor and could result in a fine of $100 to $500.

“The bottom line people have to remember is you’re dealing with explosives,” said Bob Brookover, president of the Monongalia County Volunteer Firefighters Association. “Some of them have quick fuses, some of them don’t, and just because something doesn’t go off it’s not a good idea to walk up and see why.” …

