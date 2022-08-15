Fincastle Country Club hosts WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series saw some beautiful weather and amazing shots Friday from the field of 31 players at Fincastle Country Club.

A beautiful day at Fincastle Country Club was capped off with a tiebreaker at the top of the Championship and Men’s Divisions, with John Hunter of Bluefield, Va., taking the Championship Division after shooting one under par 69 and defeating Davey Jude of Kermit. Josh Howell of Charlton Heights took the Men’s Gross Division after shooting a three over par 73 and winning the playoff against Bob Ramsey of Bluefield, Va. Harry Griffin of Kenna led the Men’s Net Division with a two under par 68.

The Women’s Gross Division title was taken by Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg shooting four over par 74 and Karen Rainey of Daniels took the Women’s Net Division with a six over par 76.

John Hunter of Bluefield, Va., and Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg

“I made a few birdies in my last nine holes to make up for some tough breaks I had on the front nine to take the win today,” Hunter said of his victory Friday. “It was a great group of guys today and we had a lot of fun!”

“We were excited to have this WVGA event at Fincastle, our first chance to host a FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series,” said Fincastle’s Manager John O’Neal. “This event, the day before our Appalachian Amateur, kicked off a big weekend of golf.”

There were some great scores on the course today, with Harry Griffin of Kenna scoring three birdies and four eagles, Jeff Rollyson of Barboursville and Michael Vanslette of Manassas, Va., scoring six birdies each and Derek Ford of Gay and Jason Wilkinson of Dunbar scoring five birdies a piece.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights based on net and gross scores.

Click here for today’s leaderboard: WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series @ Fincastle.

The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is back in action on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Twisted Gun Golf Club in Wharncliffe.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

