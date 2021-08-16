Financial disclosures: U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito both grew wealthier in 2020

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito were both wealthier in 2020 than they were in 2018, according to their annual financial disclosures filed earlier this year

Manchin’s estimated net worth for 2020 was $8.6 million, compared to $7.6 million for 2018. Capito was worth $2.53 million, compared to $2.15 million in 2018.

The Dominion Post periodically reviews the net worth of the state’s congressional delegation, employing a method used by the watchdog group Open Secrets for all members of Congress.

We total each person’s reported assets and liabilities and subtract the liabilities from the assets.

Members report their holdings in broad ranges: $0-$1,000; $1,001-$15,000; $15,001-$50,000; $50,001-$100,000 and so on…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/08/14/financial-disclosures-manchin-capito-both-grew-wealthier-in-2020/