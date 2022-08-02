Finally breaking ground: West Virginia Governor Justice signals start for Welch Coalfields Expressway link￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — It’s been 30 years in the making, but Gov. Jim Justice said Monday projects to finally complete the Coalfields Expressway are continuing.

Justice was in Welch for the groundbreaking on a new 5.1-mile section that will link Welch to Rt. 16 (in Wyoming County) and the Coalfields Expressway, which will eventually run from Beckley (I-77 and I-64) to the Virginia state line near Bradshaw.

“I want to see this whole highway completed, all the way to Virginia,” he said. “We’ve done some sections already. There may be other sections that may still need to be finished after I leave. But by the time I leave office, I’m going to leave enough stones for it to be fully finished.”

Justice is serving his second term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024…

