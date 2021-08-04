Final West Virginia vaccine lottery date extended to encourage vaccinations, sign-ups

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia residents who want to participate in the final, and biggest, vaccine lottery drawing now have until Sunday to sign up.

Gov. Jim Justice has extended the last drawing for the “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes until Tuesday, Aug. 10, with the registration deadline at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

“This final crop of prizes are going to be the best we’ve ever had. We’re going to change several people’s lives and we’re going to make someone a millionaire,” he said. “I urge every West Virginian to take advantage of this extra time to get vaccinated and get registered before it’s too late.”

Any state resident who has had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine can register.

The grand prize in the final drawing will be $1.588 million with the second place prize $588,000.

Two more brand new custom-fitted trucks will also be given away as well as two four-year scholarships to the age group of 12 to 25…

