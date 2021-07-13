Final dates set for West Virginia legislative redistricting meetings

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The final dates in a series of statewide meetings determining how the West Virginia Legislature will look after redistricting have now been set as lawmakers await population data.

The Joint Committee on Redistricting announced Monday redistricting public hearings will take place Aug. 17 at the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office meeting room in Martinsburg and Aug. 24 at Independence Hall in Wheeling.

The joint committee announced last week 12 public meetings will take place across the state starting July 27, but the locations for the Ohio County and Berkeley County meetings had not been announced until Monday.

House Speaker Pro Tempore Gary Howell, R-Mineral, is co-chair of the Joint Committee with Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan. Howell said the goal is to have as many meetings as possible to hear from the public on how they want House and Senate districts to look for the next decade…

