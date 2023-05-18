Fifth qualifier for 104th WV Golf Amateur Championship tees off in Charles Town

Tommy Evans, 14, of Charles Town, was the Medalist

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The fifth qualifier for the 104th WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Wednesday at the Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town. Tommy Evans of Charles Town, 14 years old, was the Medalist of Wednesday’s qualifier with a three under par 69, aided by six birdies.

Scoring four birdies was Mason Kidwell of Charles Town, while Dylan Carroll of Kearneysville, Ryan Crabtree of Falling Waters and Tanner Elliott of Charles Town scored two birdies each.

Other major event presenters include United Bank and The Greenbrier.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship. There were 29 players competing on May 17 for nine spots and two alternates in the Championship. The other qualifying players from today were:

Ryan Crabtree of Falling Waters, (+3) 75;

Mason Kidwell of Charles Town, (+4) 76;

Tyler Hardy of Charles Town, (+4) 76;

Christopher Neighbors of Charles Town, (+5) 77;

Aidan Ungtrakul of Charleston Town, (+5) 77;

Corey Jackson of Martinsburg, (+8) 80;

Gavin Bonievich of Charles Town, (+8) 80; and

Dylan Mumaw of Charles Town, (+8) 80. The alternates are Terry Mumaw of Charles Town and Craig Pancake of New Creek.



“Hosting this event is one of the highlights of our year. We traditionally host a qualifier and we love the involvement of youth in the Amateur,” said Locust Hill owner and general manager Wayne Clark. “The golf course is in the best shape in a long time, thanks to our new team of superintendents, Rick Kidd and Steve Ceravalo, and their staff.”

“We’re pleased to be at Locust Hill to help determine our field for the West Virginia Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Auto and Mercedes-Benz,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack. “With today’s field of strong Eastern Panhandle players, we’re pleased to have a number of the premier courses in West Virginia hosting our qualifiers.”

The remaining qualifying dates and locations are:

May 22 at Guyan Golf and Country Club, Huntington; and

May 25 “Last Chance Qualifier” at Bel Meadow Golf Club, Mt. Clare.



The Amateur Championship will take place May 28-31 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 96 of the past 103 years.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. It is our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments, which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. For more information, please visit wvga.org.