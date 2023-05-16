FestivALL director looks forward to second year at the helm of Charleston arts event

By Bill Lynch [email protected]

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Late in the afternoon last week at the Capitol Market in Charleston, FestivALL’s director MacKenzie Spencer was practically vibrating. It might’ve been the iced tea in her plastic cup or a little bit of nerves about the return of FestivALL June 9, which was in less than a month.

This year’s 11-day arts festival isn’t Spencer’s first FestivALL, but it sort of also is.

“Last year, was like pick up the ball and run,” she said. “This year, I get it from start to finish.”

Planning for such a thing has been exhilarating but nearly all encompassing.

Last spring, Spencer became the director of FestivALL, the sprawling arts and music festival, which has been a summer staple in Charleston for nearly 20 years. …

