Federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission Gayle Manchin visits her old stomping grounds

By Jessica Farrish, The Register Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia is the “heartbeat” of Appalachia, said Gayle Connelly Manchin on Wednesday as she toured the town where she had grown up — a former coal town that is now embracing energy diversification and taking bold steps to grow in a new direction.

Manchin, a longtime educator now serving as Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair, was hosted by New River Gorge Regional Development Authority in a visit that Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold described as “inspiring.”

Manchin served as the president of the West Virginia Board of Education from 2013 to 2014 and as State Secretary of Education and the Arts from 2017 until March 2018. A graduate of West Virginia University, she is married to former governor and current U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

From 2005 to 2010, she was First Lady of West Virginia. As First Lady, she brought American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President and attorney Randi Weingarten from New York City to McDowell County — one of the poorest places in America and the most poverty-stricken county in West Virginia — to help develop Reconnecting McDowell, a public-private partnership that is helping to revive McDowell County, which has struggled since the strong downturn of the coal industry…

