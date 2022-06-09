Farmers markets get underway across West Virginia

By Tyler Spence, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Another summer means another season of local produce to be sold in farmers markets across the Tri-State.

For a farmer like Bob Walters of R&D Produce, summer farmers markets are the time to step out of retirement to sell locally grown peaches, watermelons, apples and more. To most, he is simply called “Farmer Bob.”

Walters is based outside of Proctorville, Ohio, and in addition to fruits and veggies, he sells apple butter, candy and other canned items.

Walters says business has been mediocre so far this season but believes when July brings peppers and sweet corn, business will pick up.

“You got to be good to them,” Walters said about his treatment of customers. Walters said he takes just a small profit to try and keep his products as easy to buy as possible for most people…

