Fairmont, W.Va., resident, WVU Medicine nurse latest $1 million winner in ‘Do it for Babydog’ COVID-19 vaccine lottery

By Chris Slater, WV News

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — All Denise Morrison knew was that she needed to swing by the hospital for a couple minutes, and then she could go on a lunch date with her fiancé.

What Morrison, a WVU Medicine nurse, did not know was that it was all part of a ruse orchestrated by the governor’s office, WVU Medicine and her fiancé, Brad Fletcher.

Within minutes of sitting down in the packed conference room at the West Virginia University Heart and Vascular Institute, in walked Gov. Jim Justice holding a large novelty check shaped like a dog bone. Leading the governor in was Babydog, his English bulldog and official mascot of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery.

“Babydog and I are looking for the next millionaire in the state of West Virginia,” Justice said. “Denise Morrison, where are you?” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/fairmont-resident-wvu-medicine-nurse-latest-1-million-winner-in-do-it-for-babydog-covid/article_00aff31e-ea57-11eb-957c-5be3b59750bb.html