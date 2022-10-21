Experts Say Location Driving Manufacturing Momentum in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Representatives of the manufacturing and energy sectors took center stage Thursday to give their thoughts on the future of the national and local economies.

Two panel discussions were part of the 2022 Economic Outlook Conference sponsored by the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce.

Josh Jefferson, president and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Partnership, moderated the manufacturers discussion and noted “there seems to be some momentum” at present with manufacturers wanting to move to West Virginia.

He asked the panel what might be driving corporations’ decisions to come to the Mountain State.

Beri Fox, CEO of Marble King, said geography plays a role. She explained that during the pandemic, manufacturers came to realize just how much they rely on other manufacturers to get their products. And the delivery of items needed typically takes a shorter route to the more centrally located West Virginia…

