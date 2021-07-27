Excitement builds around growth at Centre Market in Wheeling, W.Va.

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Excitement surrounding Centre Market Sundays is picking up steam, and Wheeling officials are hopeful that special events and expanded business hours become part of the continuing effort to shine a brighter spotlight on the historic area that has become a unique hub for commerce and the arts.

The second Centre Market Sunday this summer season was held on July 18 with live music in the courtyard and many participating local businesses remaining open for the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum — who represents Ward 3 where Center Wheeling and the market are located — noted that the revived Centre Market Commission is expected to focus on events like Centre Market Sunday and many more efforts to enhance, improve and highlight the market area as a gem within the Friendly City that is buzzing with activity.

Members of Wheeling City Council are expected to approve an ordinance revamping the purpose and duties of the Centre Market Commission next week, and Mayor Glenn Elliott will be charged with appointing a panel of local people to serve on the commission who have a vested interest in seeing the market emerge as a retail and entertainment destination…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/community/2021/07/excitement-builds-around-growth-at-centre-market-in-wheeling/