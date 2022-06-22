Environmental, labor groups in West Virginia join forces to fight climate change￼

By Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Sandy Cress, of Fairmont, first became so involved in climate change activism two decades ago that she said she had to pull back.

Twenty years later, Cress remains concerned about how climate change is not slowing down and government is not acting quickly enough to correct the course. So, Monday, she headed to East Marion Park to hear what the organizers of the “Jammin’ for Jobs & Justice” event had to say about the newest push to support clean energy solutions in a county that has relied heavily on the coal economy for decades.

“I just want to see if there’s anything I can be a part of to help out with,” Cress said. “This is about being active in helping protect the planet and trying to do my part. This keeps it in the forefront of my head.”

Cress, who has family members who have worked the mines, believes miners have been mislead, if not completely lied to…

