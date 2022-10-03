Enterprise, West Virginia, sewer project substantially complete and ready for tie ins￼

By JoAnn Snoderly, WV News

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — The community of Enterprise soon will have sewer service following the substantial completion of an infrastructure project 20 years in the making.

According to Greater Harrison Public Service District General Manager Bill Hoover, the utility is ready for customers to tie into the new water system.

Contractors have installed over 67,000 linear feet of gravity sewer, 15,000 feet of force main, 399 manholes and four pump stations to complete the project. The construction cost was about $7.8 million for a total project cost of just over $9 million, which was right on budget, according to Kylea Radcliff, project manager from The Thrasher Group.

Although the project may require some additional work, it is ready to be used for its intended purpose.

“Essentially, the project is ready to go and people can connect to the sewer system,” Radcliff said…

