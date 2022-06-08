Enrollment in West Virginia’s online charter schools low, at least so far

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Few students so far have enrolled in West Virginia’s new online charter schools for the fall, though charter officials say they expect the numbers to significantly increase next month.

On Tuesday, Accel Schools official Shannon McElwain said 47 students have enrolled in the Virtual Preparatory Academy of West Virginia. Part of the private international firm Pansophic Learning, Accel is the company that will run the school daily.

“Certainly, your experience in other states is enlightening,” said Dan Casto, the school’s board chairman. “But, you know, when I see 47 total, that seems low. But you tell me.”

McElwain replied that there are 231 applications and 1,800 “leads.” …

