Engineering students prep for national concrete canoe competition

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the 16th consecutive year, engineering students at Fairmont State have mastered the art of canoe building.

The University’s American Society of Civil Engineers Student Chapter won first place in the Concrete Canoe Competition at the 2019 Virginias Conference with their canoe dubbed “The Fossil.”

The team placed first in the technical paper and final product, second in the presentation, and first in all five races at the event held at George Mason University, March 28-29. The FSU team holds the record for the most consecutive national appearances at the NCCC.

