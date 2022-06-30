By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ambulance agencies in the state will see some relief next month after state entities requested an increase in reimbursement rates.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Bureau for Medical Services said last Wednesday they are seeking a state plan amendment to raise reimbursement rates for ground ambulance medical transportation services to 100% of the Medicare geographic prevailing fee.

The geographic adjustment factors are intended to ensure a medical service provider is not over- or underpaid as a result of geographic differences in prices of services and items used during the service.

The increase will result in a 10% increase in reimbursement rates for 208 ambulances providers with an estimated additional $11.8 million being distributed through the fiscal year…

To read more: https://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/ems-services-could-see-more-relief-as-state-seeks-to-increase-reimbursement-rates/article_1b69d0d5-532a-5aae-b4c4-67d4b33e7c68.html