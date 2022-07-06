Elkins, West Virginia, Owl Rescue

Family finds bird trapped in pond

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Thanks to the quick response of a Randolph County family, a barred owl has been returned to its normal life after being rescued from a dire situation.

It was the early morning of June 5 when an Elkins family spotted an adult male owl struggling and trapped in a pond just outside their home. The owl was submerged in the water and was entangled in a string that was suspended over the pond.

The owl’s wing was tangled up in the string and the bird was exhausted from trying to get free. The family was not sure how long it had been in the pond, so it’s possible it could have been trapped throughout the night.

Members of the family were able to free the owl, fishing him out of the water after carefully cutting the string that was around one of his wings. The owl was in need of medical care so the family called Randolph County 911, which put them in contact with the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia…

