Education Alliance, WVHEPC hosting virtual college visits for all West Virginia middle school students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance is partnering with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to offer virtual college visits for all West Virginia middle school students.

“Join us for Virtual College Visits, a unique opportunity for middle school students across West Virginia to tour 16 colleges without traveling across the state. And that’s not all – we’re giving away two laptops each week to lucky students who complete a survey after their college visit. With Virtual College Visits, middle school students can explore different campuses and learn about college life, all while having the chance to win a new laptop. Don’t miss out on these exciting visits – sign up today!”