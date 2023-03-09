Education Alliance, WVHEPC hosting virtual college visits for all West Virginia middle school students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Education Alliance is partnering with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to offer virtual college visits for all West Virginia middle school students.
“Join us for Virtual College Visits, a unique opportunity for middle school students across West Virginia to tour 16 colleges without traveling across the state. And that’s not all – we’re giving away two laptops each week to lucky students who complete a survey after their college visit. With Virtual College Visits, middle school students can explore different campuses and learn about college life, all while having the chance to win a new laptop. Don’t miss out on these exciting visits – sign up today!”
|Middle School College Virtual Visits Schedule
March 14 – Marshall University Register Here
March 14 – WVU Parkersburg Register Here
March 16 – Shepherd University Register Here
March 16 – Concord University Register Here
March 21 – WVU Potomac State Register Here
March 23 – WV State University Register Here
March 23 – Southern WV Community and Technical College Register Here
March 23 – BridgeValley Community and Technical College Register Here
March 28 – Pierpont Community and Technical College Register Here
March 29 – Wheeling University Register Here
March 29 – West Liberty University Register Here
March 30 – MountWest Community and Technical College Register Here
March 30 – Blue Ridge Community and Technical College Register Here
March 30 – Fairmont State University Register Here
RECORDINGS AVAILABLE EVERY FRIDAY
|If a class is unable to attend the Virtual College Visit at the given time, you can still facilitate the visit using a recording of one of the past visits. Please note that registering for the visit will not grant you the recording. You must fill out this form to receive recordings.