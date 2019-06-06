Editorial: Thanking all who served

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Today’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of France during World War II, is about much more than that single military campaign, important as it was.

It is about understanding why it is fitting to view the generation of men and women who won the war and wrote so many other pages in the history books as great Americans.

D-Day has come to represent not just the allied military landings in Normandy on June 6, 1944, but the entire multi-day campaign to gain an armed foothold in what then was Hitler’s Europe. It was a time of peril for civilized human beings determined to crush Nazism. It was a time of enormous individual and collective bravery, too.

