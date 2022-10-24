Early voting for Nov. 8 election starts Wednesday￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Registered voters in West Virginia get a chance to cast their ballot in person next week for the Nov. 8 election.

Early voting starts Wednesday and runs through Nov. 5, and that includes Saturday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Mercer County has four early voting locations..

Marie Hill, with the county voter registration office, said the four early voting sites are the same as before: Mercer County Courthouse, Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Dr. in Princeton…

