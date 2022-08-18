Dr. Lewis-Stankus to join West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent

Press release from the West Virginia Department of Education:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31, 2022. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Marshall University and an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC).

She has been superintendent of Upshur County Schools for five years. Throughout her career, Dr. Stankus has served in multiple counties as a teacher, special education teacher, counselor and principal.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Stankus join our efforts at the West Virginia Department of Education,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “She is an esteemed educator with a heart for teaching, learning and children. She will be a great asset as we continue to focus on issues of student achievement and as we advance public education in our state.”

Dr. Stankus was recognized as a distinguished alumni and received the WVWC Martin Luther King Community Partner of the Year Award. Professionally, she also served as an executive member of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators (WVASA) Board, vice-chair of the Fred Eberle Career Technical Center Administrative Council, past president of the West Virginia Elementary and Middle School Principal Association, member of the Upshur County Development Authority, Rotary Club and Family Resource Network Board of Advisors.

Dr. Stankus will join Deputy Michele Blatt as part of the Department’s executive leadership team.



