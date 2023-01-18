Dr. Christiansen appointed as new West Virginia health officer; Justice to ‘re-brand’ briefings

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dr. Matthew Christiansen, who had been leading the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, has been appointed to serve as the state’s new health officer.

Christiansen will replace Dr. Ayne Amjad as state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau of Public Health, Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month.

“I am greatly honored to serve West Virginia in this capacity,” Christiansen said. “I look forward to implementing a continued vision for improved health for all residents of this great state.”

Amjad, a physician from the Beckley area, was appointed state health officer and commissioner of the DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health in July 2020, following the ousting of Dr. Cathy Slemp...

