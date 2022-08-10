Dolly Parton visits West Virginia on behalf of Imagination Library

By Katelyn Aluise, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dolly Parton visited West Virginia on Tuesday to celebrate the successful statewide implementation of her Imagination Library program.

This program is administered through a partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education with the goal of providing one free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5 in all 55 counties.

Last year, the Department of Education announced that West Virginia had reached a milestone for the Imagination Library by activating the program in every county across the state, making West Virginia one of 11 states with this distinction.

Parton promised to visit the state once all 55 counties were on board with the program. On Tuesday, she fulfilled that promise with a “fireside chat” about her program, hosted by Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, and two song performances at the Capitol…

