By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – After hearing oral arguments Tuesday, a majority of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals issued an order Thursday dissolving the injunction blocking the Hope Scholarship educational savings account program from being implemented.

In a 3-2 decision, the Supreme Court sided with the state and Hope Scholarship families after they filed an appeal of the Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling in July that placed a preliminary and permanent injunction on the program.

“Acting without undue delay given the nature of the constitutional matters at issue and the need to resolve the appeal in an expedited manner … After careful consideration of all filings, the record on appeal, and the oral arguments presented by the parties, the Court is of the opinion to, and does, dissolve the injunctive relief and reverse the order of the Circuit Court of Kanawha County entered on July 22, 2022,” according to the order.

Justices Beth Walker, Tim Armstead and C. Haley Bunn supported issuing the order, while Chief Justice John Hutchison and Justice William Wooten would not agree to enter a decision by order. According to the order, a detailed majority opinion will be released at a later date…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/10/divided-west-virginia-supreme-court-rules-hope-scholarship-constitutional/