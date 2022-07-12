Differences of opinion rise on tax issue in West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there is support among Republican lawmakers for tax relief for West Virginians, Gov. Jim Justice will have to persuade the GOP-led Legislature that his plan for a 10% personal income tax cut is the best way to go.

Justice announced plans Wednesday to call a special session at the end of the month and introduce a bill that would provide an aggregate 10% cut to West Virginia’s five personal income tax rates retroactive to Jan. 1. The plan would cost more than $250 million and would be a permanent tax cut going forward.

“We need to get money back into people’s hands today,” Justice said Friday morning during a virtual briefing with reporters at the State Capitol Building. “We absolutely need to as a state … to get on the move to let the world know that West Virginia is on a pathway to reducing and eliminating the personal income tax.” …

