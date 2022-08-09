Delegate Brandon Steele Plans To Challenge Hanshaw for Speaker Post

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — If House Speaker Roger Hanshaw decides to seek another term holding the gavel going into 2023, he will have a challenger.

House Government Organization Committee Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, announced Monday on a news aggregator website he owns that he will challenge Hanshaw, R-Clay, for a two-year term as speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

“Based upon the inability of our leadership to accomplish the policy objectives our constituents elected us to achieve, I will seek election as Speaker of the House after the November election,” Steele said.

According to the statement, Steele informed Hanshaw last week that he would seek the speakership…

