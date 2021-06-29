Deer can be a problem all over West Virginia

By Aldona Bird, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oh dear. Oh deer. Oh dear, oh deer.

If you’ve gardened, or have friends who have, you probably know about deer overpopulation. Even if your haven’t had horticultural damage by local whitetails you’ve probably witnessed it when walking or hiking in local woods.

An article on the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources website reads, “It has been estimated that in the United States deer damaged a total of $100 million of agricultural crops, $750 million of forest regeneration, and $1 billion in deer vehicle accidents. Economic and recreational benefits from deer were judged to be $14 billion.”

I haven’t calculated how much deer damage has cost me over my years of gardening attempts, but it is definitely more than 50% of what I put into my garden. Plus the emotional damage. So far this year my new fencing system has mostly kept the deer out of my vegetables and berries (fingers crossed it keeps working)…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/06/28/deer-can-be-a-problem-all-over/