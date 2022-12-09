Dec. 13 Entrepreneurial Networking Event at One Cup: Coffee with a Mission

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a holiday “Coffee Talks” networking session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. Tuesday, December 13, at One Cup: Coffee with a Mission in Oceana.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network, learn from, and exchange ideas with one another.”

Moore said she will conduct an interview with Kelly Laxton, a local entrepreneur and successful business owner of The Cakery located in Matheny and RAE’s Diner located in Oceana. Laxton, who grew up in Oceana, has a culinary degree, and in addition to being a business owner is a culinary instructor.

Debra Davis, executive director of One Voice, the parent organization of One Cup, said, “This event is also an opportunity to learn about the services provided at One Cup: Coffee with a Mission, a gathering space between work and home where recovery and community come together to fight stigma every day.”

One Cup: Coffee with a Mission is located at 893 Cook Parkway in Oceana. The link to register is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-tickets-441581320617

After the Coffee Talks session, the WV Hive staff will be conducting ‘Community Days’ visits with local businesses throughout Wyoming County to introduce Hive services and offer support.

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 13-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Logan, and Mingo counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.