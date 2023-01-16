Death penalty reinstatement in West Virginia mulled by legislators

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill to bring back the death penalty has been introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

House Bill 2555, sponsored by Del. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam County, would amend the state Code to provide for a death penalty in some first-degree murder cases.

West Virginia abolished the death penalty in 1965 and the last execution was carried out in 1959.

Under the proposed bill, procedures are laid out for instances when a death penalty would be appropriate, including aggravating circumstances with no mitigating circumstances.

All capital punishment cases would have an automatic review by the state Supreme Court of Appeals…

