COVID-19 Update: West Virginia – 262 new cases, 8 deaths since last update; 56.3% of population fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2. The totals below are updated weekly on Wednesday from the previous week’s WVDHHR reports.

West Virginia Statistics

New cases since reported since the previous weekly report – 262

Deaths since reported since the previous weekly report – 8

Total Positive Cases – 650,3629

Total Deaths – 8,117

Search for vaccination locations near you by zip code at vaccines.gov.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination (and those ages 6 months and older who are due for an annual flu shot can get COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time).

For a simplified way to find out when to get a COVID-19 shot:

All West Virginians are encouraged to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (CVDD) by scrolling down at vaccinate.wv.gov. The CVDD Calculator is a free, online tool that can quickly help anyone figure out when they are due for a COVID-19 shot.

For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility information, visit: https://bit.ly/C19Vax4SpecificPpl​

For COVID-19 vaccine booster information, visit: https://bit.ly/COVID19vaxBooster

​

Many locations have COVID-19 vaccines readily available.

Contact a healthcare provider, health department, community health center, or a local pharmacy (pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 3 and older). Note: local health departments and free clinic sites are listed below.

Call the WV COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 (M-F 8am-6pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). You can also call this line for vaccination arrangements for someone who is homebound.

Search by zip code at vaccines.gov/search.

Local County Health Departments​ and Free Clinics​

Barbour County

Barbour County Health Department

109 Wabash Avenue

Phillipi, WV 26416

Phone: (304) 457-1670

Berkeley County

Berkeley-Morgan Health Department

122 Waverly Court

Martinsburg, WV 25403

Phone: (304) 263-5131

Boone County

Boone County Health Department

213 Kenmore Drive

Danville, WV 25130

Phone: (304) 369-7970

Braxton County

Braxton County Health Department

617 Old Turnpike Road

Sutton, WV 26601

Phone: (304) 765-2851

Brooke County

Brooke County Health Department

204 Courthouse Square

Wellsburg, WV 26070

Phone: (304) 737-3665

Cabell County

Cabell-Huntington Health Department

703 7th Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701

Phone: (304) 523-6483​​​

Ebenezer Medical Outreach

1448 10th Avenue,​ #100

Huntington, WV 25701

Phone: (304) 529-0753​

Clay County

Clay County Health Department​

452 Main Street

Clay, WV 25043

Phone: (304) 587-4269

Calhoun County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Phone: (304) 485-7374

Doddridge County

Doddridge County Health Department

60 Pennsylvania Street

West Union, WV 26456

Phone: (304) 873-1531

Fayette County

Fayette County Health Department

202 Church Street

Fayetteville, WV 25840

Phone: (304) 574-1617

Gilmer County

Gilmer County Health Department

809 Medical Drive, Suite 3

Glenville, WV 2​6351

Phone: (304) 462-7351

Taylor County

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

718 West Main Street

Grafton, WV 26354

Phone: (304) 265-1288

Grant County

Grant County Health Department

739 North Fork Highway

Petersburg, WV 26847

Phone: (304) 257-4922

Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Health Department

9109 Seneca Trail South

Ronceverte, WV 24907

Phone: (304) 645-1787

Hampshire County

Hampshire County Health Department

16189 Northwestern Pike

August, WV 26704

Phone: (304) 496-9640

Hancock County

Hancock County Health Department

100 North Court Street

New Cumberland, WV 26047

Phone: (304) 564-3343

Hardy County

Hardy County Health Department

411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101

Moorefield, WV 26836

Phone: (304) 530-6355

Harrison County

Harrison County Health Department

330 West Main Street

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Phone: (304) 623-9308

Health Access, Inc.

489 Washington Avenue

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Phone: (304) 622-2708

Susan Dew Hoff Memorial Clinic

925 Liberty Street

West Milford, WV 26451

Phone: (304) 745-3700

Jackson County

Jackson County Health Department

504 South Church Street

Ripley, WV 25271

Phone: (304) 372-2634

Jefferson County

Jefferson County Health Department

1948 Wiltshire Road, Suite 1

Kearneysville, WV 25430

Phone: (304) 728-8416

Kanawha County

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

108 Lee Street, East

Charleston, WV 25301

Phone: (304) 348-6494

Lewis County

Lewis County Health Department

125 Court Avenue

Weston, WV 26452

Phone: (304) 269-8218

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Health Department

8008 Court Street

Hamlin, WV 25523

Phone: (304) 824-3330

Logan County

Logan County Health Department

300 Stratton Street, Room 203

Logan, WV 25601

Phone: (304) 792-8630

Marion County

Marion County Health Department

300 2nd Street

Fairmont, WV 26554

Phone: (304) 366-3360

Marshall County

Marshall County Health Department

513 Sixth Street

Moundsville, WV 26041

Phone: (304) 845-7840

Mason County

Mason County Health Department

216 5th Street

Point Pleasant, WV 25550

Phone: (304) 675-3050

McDowell County

McDowell County Health Department

7292 Black Diamond Highway

Wilcoe, WV 24895

Phone: (304) 448-2174

Mercer County

Mercer County Health Department

978 Blue Prince Road

Bluefield, WV 24701

Phone: (304) 324-8367

Mercer Charitable Clinic

1331 Southview Drive

Bluefield, WV 24701

Phone: (304) 327-2410

Mineral County

Mineral County Health Department

541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Suite 1

Keyser, WV 26726

Phone: (304) 788-1321

Mingo County

Mingo County Health Department

101 Logan Street, Suite 201

Williamson, WV 25661

Phone: (304) 235-3570

Monongalia County

Monongalia County Health Department

453 Van Voorhis Road

Morganton, WV 26505

Phone: (304) 598-5100

Milan Puskar Health Right

341 Spruce Street

Morgantown​, WV 26505

Phone: (304) 292-8234

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department

200 Health Center Drive

Union, WV 24983

Phone: (304) 772-3064

Nicholas County

Nicholas County Health Department

1 Stevens Road, Suite 201

Summersville, WV 26651

Phone: (304) 872-5329

Ohio County

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

1500 Chapline Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

Phone: (304) 234-3682

Pendleton County

Pendleton County Health Department

273 Mill Road

Franklin, WV 26807

Phone: (304) 358-7565

Pleasants County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

(304) 485-7374

Pocahontas County

Pocahontas County Health Department

900 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

Phone: (304) 799-4154

Preston County

Preston County Health Department

106 West Main Street, Suite 203

Kingwood, WV 26537

Phone: (304) 329-0096

Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department

11878 Winfield Road

Winfield, WV 25213

Phone: (304) 757-2541

Raleigh County

Raleigh County Health Department

1602 Harper Road

Beckley, WV 25801

Phone: (304) 252-8531

Beckley Health Right

111 Randolph Street

Beckley, WV 25801

Phone: (304) 253-4600

Randolph County

Randolph County Health Department

32 Randolph Avenue, Suite 101

Elkins, WV 26241

Phone: (304) 636-0396

Ritchie County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Phone: (304) 485-7374

Roane County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Phone: (304) 485-7374

Summers County

Summers County Health Department

151 Pleasant Street

Hinton, WV 25951

Phone: (304) 466-3388

Hinton Health Right

209 Temple Street

Hinton, WV 25951

Phone: (304) 466-9222​

Taylor County

Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

718 West Main Street

Grafton, WV 26354

Phone: (304) 265-1288

Tucker County

Tucker County Health Department

206 Senior Lane

Parsons, WV 26287

Phone: (304) 478-3572

Tyler County

Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department

425 South Fourth Avenue

Paden City, WV 26159

Phone: (304) 337-2001

Upshur County

Upshur County Health Department

15 North Locust Street

Buckhannon, WV 26201

Phone: (304) 472-2810

Wayne County

Wayne County Health Department

217 Kenova Avenue

Wayne, WV 25570

Phone: (304) 272-6761

Webster County

Webster County Health Department

112 Bell Street, Suite C

Webster Springs, WV 26288

Phone: (304) 847-5483

Wetzel County

Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department

425 South Fourth Avenue

Paden City, WV 26159

Phone: (304) 337-2001

Wirt County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Phone: (304) 485-7374

Wood County

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101

Phone: (304) 485-7374

Wyoming County

Wyoming County Health Department

44 Cedar Avenue

Pineville, WV 24874

Phone: (304) 732-7941

Contact Information

[email protected]