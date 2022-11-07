Country Roads Angel Network celebrates West Virginia entrepreneurism at annual dinner

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

FAIRMONT, W.Va.– “Entreprenuerism” is a key word in the frequent talks about reviving West Virginia’s economy. The Country Roads Angel Network – CRAN – celebrated its mission of fostering West Virginia entrepreneurs during its annual meeting Friday night at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.

CRAN was formed in 2019 to provide early stage seed funding for entrepreneurs, President Judy Moore recounted to the investors and entrepreneurs enjoying a buffet dinner.

“We’re really, really excited for the growth opportunity that we see ahead,” she said. CRAN faced and overcame the obstacle of getting rolling during the pandemic. “We’re proud of the impact that we have seen. 2022 has really been an amazing year for us. … Entrepreneurial spirit is strong and we just continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and the resiliency of entrepreneurs within the state.”

CRAN has 32 member investors and seeks to gain more. The current 32 have invested almost $800,000 in five West Virginia companies; that seed money allowed those companies to raise another $6.5 million. The companies have generated 30-plus jobs with another 15 on the near horizon…

