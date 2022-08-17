Could your staff use digital ad sales training or ideas for sports reporting?

WV Press Foundation funding access for all member newspapers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Publishers, ad directors, sales staff and sports reporters may want to join This week’s educational webinars, which focus on digital ad sales and innovative sports reporting.

The webinars details are below.

The West Virginia Press Association Foundation, in conjunction with Online Media Campus, is funding access to member newspapers to the OMC industry training webinar program.

The Foundation has partnered with OMC and is paying all WVPA newspaper fees. While individual attendance for a webinar is $35 per employee, through the Foundation sponsorship, WVPA member newspapers can register as many employees as needed without cost.

Contact Don Smith at [email protected] or 304-550-0454 for the access code.

Getting Started with Digital Sales

Thursday, August 18, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT • 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Cost: Funded by the WVPA Foundation



Presenters: Ben Bouslog and Ken Campbell of AdCellerant

This webinar, which will have a BASEBALL THEME, will go over how smaller publications and legacy print teams are getting started with digital sales to support their local clientele. AdCellerant will review different examples of publishers who are doing this now, the steps to get started, how to provide a consultative approach to your advertisers so they can expand their digital footprint, the revenue implications with these types of sales, and how you can leverage these now.

• What other small publications are doing with digital

• Steps to get started

• Giving a consultative approach with targeted display & local SEO

• How much money can we make with digital sales?

Register by August 15, 2022

Click here for online registration.

Navigating Sports Chaos

Friday, August 19, 2022

1:00-2:00 p.m. CDT • 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT

Cost: Funded by the WVPA Foundation



Presenter: Bryce Miller of San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune sports columnist Bryce Miller shares stories, tips and creative thinking to deal with whatever the sports world serves up on assignment.

Register by August 16, 2022

Click here for online registration