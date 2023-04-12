Coronavirus Update: West Virginia – 588 new cases, 2 deaths since last update; 55.9% of population fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Here are the totals from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources website as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12. The totals below are updated weekly on Wednesday from the previous week’s WVDHHR reports.
West Virginia Statistics
New cases since reported since the previous weekly report – 968
Deaths since reported since the previous weekly report – 16
Total Positive Cases – 648,849
Total Deaths – 8,083
Search for vaccination locations near you by zip code at vaccines.gov.
West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination (and those ages 6 months and older who are due for an annual flu shot can get COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time).
For a simplified way to find out when to get a COVID-19 shot:
All West Virginians are encouraged to use the COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator (CVDD) by scrolling down at vaccinate.wv.gov. The CVDD Calculator is a free, online tool that can quickly help anyone figure out when they are due for a COVID-19 shot.
- For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility information, visit: https://bit.ly/C19Vax4SpecificPpl
- For COVID-19 vaccine booster information, visit: https://bit.ly/COVID19vaxBooster
Many locations have COVID-19 vaccines readily available.
- Contact a healthcare provider, health department, community health center, or a local pharmacy (pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 3 and older). Note: local health departments and free clinic sites are listed below.
- Call the WV COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 (M-F 8am-6pm, Sat. 9am-5pm). You can also call this line for vaccination arrangements for someone who is homebound.
- Search by zip code at vaccines.gov/search.
Local County Health Departments and Free Clinics
Barbour County
Barbour County Health Department
109 Wabash Avenue
Phillipi, WV 26416
Phone: (304) 457-1670
Berkeley County
Berkeley-Morgan Health Department
122 Waverly Court
Martinsburg, WV 25403
Phone: (304) 263-5131
Boone County
Boone County Health Department
213 Kenmore Drive
Danville, WV 25130
Phone: (304) 369-7970
Braxton County
Braxton County Health Department
617 Old Turnpike Road
Sutton, WV 26601
Phone: (304) 765-2851
Brooke County
Brooke County Health Department
204 Courthouse Square
Wellsburg, WV 26070
Phone: (304) 737-3665
Cabell County
Cabell-Huntington Health Department
703 7th Avenue
Huntington, WV 25701
Phone: (304) 523-6483
Ebenezer Medical Outreach
1448 10th Avenue, #100
Huntington, WV 25701
Phone: (304) 529-0753
Clay County
Clay County Health Department
452 Main Street
Clay, WV 25043
Phone: (304) 587-4269
Calhoun County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Phone: (304) 485-7374
Doddridge County
Doddridge County Health Department
60 Pennsylvania Street
West Union, WV 26456
Phone: (304) 873-1531
Fayette County
Fayette County Health Department
202 Church Street
Fayetteville, WV 25840
Phone: (304) 574-1617
Gilmer County
Gilmer County Health Department
809 Medical Drive, Suite 3
Glenville, WV 26351
Phone: (304) 462-7351
Taylor County
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department
718 West Main Street
Grafton, WV 26354
Phone: (304) 265-1288
Grant County
Grant County Health Department
739 North Fork Highway
Petersburg, WV 26847
Phone: (304) 257-4922
Greenbrier County
Greenbrier County Health Department
9109 Seneca Trail South
Ronceverte, WV 24907
Phone: (304) 645-1787
Hampshire County
Hampshire County Health Department
16189 Northwestern Pike
August, WV 26704
Phone: (304) 496-9640
Hancock County
Hancock County Health Department
100 North Court Street
New Cumberland, WV 26047
Phone: (304) 564-3343
Hardy County
Hardy County Health Department
411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101
Moorefield, WV 26836
Phone: (304) 530-6355
Harrison County
Harrison County Health Department
330 West Main Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Phone: (304) 623-9308
Health Access, Inc.
489 Washington Avenue
Clarksburg, WV 26301
Phone: (304) 622-2708
Susan Dew Hoff Memorial Clinic
925 Liberty Street
West Milford, WV 26451
Phone: (304) 745-3700
Jackson County
Jackson County Health Department
504 South Church Street
Ripley, WV 25271
Phone: (304) 372-2634
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Health Department
1948 Wiltshire Road, Suite 1
Kearneysville, WV 25430
Phone: (304) 728-8416
Kanawha County
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
108 Lee Street, East
Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: (304) 348-6494
Lewis County
Lewis County Health Department
125 Court Avenue
Weston, WV 26452
Phone: (304) 269-8218
Lincoln County
Lincoln County Health Department
8008 Court Street
Hamlin, WV 25523
Phone: (304) 824-3330
Logan County
Logan County Health Department
300 Stratton Street, Room 203
Logan, WV 25601
Phone: (304) 792-8630
Marion County
Marion County Health Department
300 2nd Street
Fairmont, WV 26554
Phone: (304) 366-3360
Marshall County
Marshall County Health Department
513 Sixth Street
Moundsville, WV 26041
Phone: (304) 845-7840
Mason County
Mason County Health Department
216 5th Street
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Phone: (304) 675-3050
McDowell County
McDowell County Health Department
7292 Black Diamond Highway
Wilcoe, WV 24895
Phone: (304) 448-2174
Mercer County
Mercer County Health Department
978 Blue Prince Road
Bluefield, WV 24701
Phone: (304) 324-8367
Mercer Charitable Clinic
1331 Southview Drive
Bluefield, WV 24701
Phone: (304) 327-2410
Mineral County
Mineral County Health Department
541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Suite 1
Keyser, WV 26726
Phone: (304) 788-1321
Mingo County
Mingo County Health Department
101 Logan Street, Suite 201
Williamson, WV 25661
Phone: (304) 235-3570
Monongalia County
Monongalia County Health Department
453 Van Voorhis Road
Morganton, WV 26505
Phone: (304) 598-5100
Milan Puskar Health Right
341 Spruce Street
Morgantown, WV 26505
Phone: (304) 292-8234
Monroe County
Monroe County Health Department
200 Health Center Drive
Union, WV 24983
Phone: (304) 772-3064
Nicholas County
Nicholas County Health Department
1 Stevens Road, Suite 201
Summersville, WV 26651
Phone: (304) 872-5329
Ohio County
Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department
1500 Chapline Street
Wheeling, WV 26003
Phone: (304) 234-3682
Pendleton County
Pendleton County Health Department
273 Mill Road
Franklin, WV 26807
Phone: (304) 358-7565
Pleasants County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 485-7374
Pocahontas County
Pocahontas County Health Department
900 10th Avenue
Marlinton, WV 24954
Phone: (304) 799-4154
Preston County
Preston County Health Department
106 West Main Street, Suite 203
Kingwood, WV 26537
Phone: (304) 329-0096
Putnam County
Putnam County Health Department
11878 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV 25213
Phone: (304) 757-2541
Raleigh County
Raleigh County Health Department
1602 Harper Road
Beckley, WV 25801
Phone: (304) 252-8531
Beckley Health Right
111 Randolph Street
Beckley, WV 25801
Phone: (304) 253-4600
Randolph County
Randolph County Health Department
32 Randolph Avenue, Suite 101
Elkins, WV 26241
Phone: (304) 636-0396
Ritchie County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Phone: (304) 485-7374
Roane County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Phone: (304) 485-7374
Summers County
Summers County Health Department
151 Pleasant Street
Hinton, WV 25951
Phone: (304) 466-3388
Hinton Health Right
209 Temple Street
Hinton, WV 25951
Phone: (304) 466-9222
Taylor County
Grafton-Taylor County Health Department
718 West Main Street
Grafton, WV 26354
Phone: (304) 265-1288
Tucker County
Tucker County Health Department
206 Senior Lane
Parsons, WV 26287
Phone: (304) 478-3572
Tyler County
Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department
425 South Fourth Avenue
Paden City, WV 26159
Phone: (304) 337-2001
Upshur County
Upshur County Health Department
15 North Locust Street
Buckhannon, WV 26201
Phone: (304) 472-2810
Wayne County
Wayne County Health Department
217 Kenova Avenue
Wayne, WV 25570
Phone: (304) 272-6761
Webster County
Webster County Health Department
112 Bell Street, Suite C
Webster Springs, WV 26288
Phone: (304) 847-5483
Wetzel County
Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department
425 South Fourth Avenue
Paden City, WV 26159
Phone: (304) 337-2001
Wirt County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Phone: (304) 485-7374
Wood County
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
(serving Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties)
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
Phone: (304) 485-7374
Wyoming County
Wyoming County Health Department
44 Cedar Avenue
Pineville, WV 24874
Phone: (304) 732-7941