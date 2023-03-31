Contractors Association of West Virginia announces 2023 scholarship winners

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Contractors Association of West Virginia (CAWV) Scholarship Foundation distributed $27,500 this year to West Virginia college students pursuing an education and career in construction or engineering. The selection committee chose the recipients based on their academic performance, extracurricular activities, work experience, financial need and an interest in a construction industry career. Eligible schools include West Virginia University, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Marshall University, Fairmont State University and Bluefield State University.

Trey Blain, a civil engineering student from West Virginia University (WVU), is this year’s top scholarship recipient and was awarded $7,500. Blain, a native of Wetzel County, is currently a junior and is a member of the WVU ASCE Student Chapter. He has interned with Litman Excavating, LLC, and most recently, Flatiron Construction Mid-Atlantic Division, assisting with the Wellsburg Bridge project.

“The internships I have experienced greatly increased my love for construction and validated that civil engineering is the right path for me,” Blain said. “I am thrilled to say I will be interning with Triton Construction this summer.”

“I would like to thank my parents for supporting me and pushing me to be successful in my academics and my work experiences,” he said. “I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working in West Virginia’s construction industry.”

Blain expressed his thanks to the CAWV Scholarship Foundation, his professors and industry mentors during the CAWV’s State Meeting, held March 22, 2023 during the West Virginia Construction and Design EXPO in Charleston.

In addition to Blain, the Foundation presented eight other scholarships totaling $20,000. Students receiving scholarship awards were Chase Belcher, Bluefield State University; Alissa Butcher, Fairmont State University; Zachary Bowling, WVU Tech; Avery Costilow, West Virginia University; Malia Richardson, West Virginia University; Hunter Friel, Fairmont State University; Travis Mount, Marshall University; and Kristi Daetwyler, Fairmont State University.

“Once again, the CAWV Scholarship Foundation had a great group of applicants this year,” said Scholarship Foundation Chairman and CAWV Past President Gene Thompson. “All of the students we interviewed have impressive transcripts and leadership skills, with some already having work experience within the industry. They have committed themselves to educational excellence and each one of them will bring a unique benefit to West Virginia’s construction industry in the years to come.”

The CAWV, the state’s largest full-service construction association, represents over 475 firms in the building, highway and utility construction industry throughout West Virginia.