Community Care of West Virginia receives multiple Community Health Center Quality Recognition Awards

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Results from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Uniform Data System (UDS) review ranks Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) as one of the top rated federally qualified health centers (FQHC).

Members of the HRSA Health Center Program must report on various data sets and measurements every year to assist with tracking the delivery and cost of services and care. As a results of the recent data reporting, CCWV has received the following badges: Health Center Quality Leaders, Access Enhancer, Health Disparities Reducer, Advancing HIT for Quality and COVID-19 Public Health Champion.

“Our results in the HRSA UDS review reflect the success we have had in delivering care, improving patient access and outcomes and reducing costs,” stated Trish Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia. “Our mission at Community Care has always been complete and comprehensive care, no matter the situation, and these results inspire us to continue on this path.”

Community Care of West Virginia had a better ranking measurement score than nearly all other FQHCs on a national level in 11 out of the 15 measures taken. Some of these measures include cancer screenings, depression remission, and BMI screenings. The HRSA UDS review also showed that CCWV has a lower cost per patient compared to other FQHCs across the nation.

“We have built Community Care to be an affordable, accessible and reliable provider of critical healthcare services,” Collett said. “We have expanded services and programs with the goal of providing our patients with the absolute best care possible without giving them financial strain. It is very rewarding to see the results of our work.”

CCWC works to be a healthcare leader and partner not only in the industry, but in the communities it serves. Community Care has been at the forefront of facing behavioral health issues and substance use disorder. At the onset of the pandemic, CCWV quickly responded and launched telehealth and mail prescription services so its patients could continue to receive care. The organization also partners to provide on-site school-based health centers in many counties throughout its coverage area.

“We will continue partnering with our communities, expanding our services, and advancing in our overall mission of bringing quality healthcare to our patients so they can live their healthiest lives,” said Collett.

###

Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in West Virginia serving more than 50,000 patients from 30 West Virginia counties with sixteen (16) community health center locations, fifty-four (54) school-based health sites, five (5) 340(b) pharmacies, and one (1) dental office. Community Care of West Virginia employs a dynamic team of more than 500 health professionals including MD, DO, FNP, PA-C, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, LICSW, LCSW, LGSW, RPH, and DDS’s. www.ccwv.org